C.Africa govt accuses ex-president Bozize of attempting coup

BANGUI - The government of Central African Republic accused former president Francois Bozize of an "attempted coup" in a statement Saturday, as rebel groups launched attacks in the west of the country.

It said Bozize was currently near the city of Bossembele, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) northwest of Bangui and was intending to march on the capital with his men.

"This is clearly an attempted coup d'etat that the government denounces during this electoral period," it said.

The statement came just hours after the country's three main rebel groups themselves declared that they were joining forces against the government ahead of the 27 December legislative and presidential elections.

