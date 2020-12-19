Body of missing field ranger found in Kruger National Park

It is understood that Checkers Mashego went missing during a routine patrol along the southern parts of the park on 17 November.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a ranger who had been missing for a month has been found at the Kruger National Park.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear.

The Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries said that Mashego had a decade's worth of experience and the members of the SANParks environmental crime investigative unit are now combing through the scene of his death.

Authorities said that the body would be sent for DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the victim.

