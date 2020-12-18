No scientific evidence to back closing of beaches, says DA’s Steenhuisen

Winde said he's written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting he reconsider the move.

CAPE TOWN - CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday stressed the importance of beaches in the Garden Route being open to the public during the holiday season.

Party leaders filed an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to overturn a government decision to close beaches in the region.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced that as part of COVID-19 mitigating measures, beaches in the Garden Route District would be closed until 3 January 2020.

The DA, however, said the move to the beaches has already had a negative impact on businesses in the region.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said he hoped the court would rule in their favour when the matter is heard on Monday.

“This is why we are urging the courts to expedite the overturning of this decision as the livelihood of thousands currently hang in the balance.”

Steenhuisen said there was no scientific evidence to back government's decision to close beaches.

At the same time, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's also vying for the Garden Route's beaches to be reopened over the festive season.

Winde said he's written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting he reconsider the move because the decision, he believes, would deal a devastating blow to the region's economy which is highly reliant on tourism.

He also agreed the decision was not based on rational, scientific evidence.

The desperate measures have been taken as COVID-19 infections continue to surge.

These are the areas that form part of the Garden Route District:

Bitou Municipality:

Plettenberg Bay



Keurboomstrand



Kurland



Kranshoek



Kwanokuthula



Nature’s Valley



Wittedrift



George Municipality:

George



Wilderness



Hoekwil



Glentana



Herolds Bay



Victoria Bay



Haarlem



Uniondale



Herold



Noll



Hessequa Municipality:

Albertinia



Still Bay



Riversdale



Heidelberg



Slangrivier



Jongensfontein



Blombos



Gouritsmond



Puntjie



Witsand



Kannaland Municipality:

Calitzdorp



Zoar



Ladismith



Van Wyksdorp



Knysna Municipality:

Knysna



Sedgefield



Brenton



Buffels Bay



Rheenendal



Mossel Bay Municipality:

Boggoms Bay



Brandwag



Buisplaas



Dana Bay

Glentana

Fraaiuitsig



Friemersheim



Great Brak River



Hartenbos



Herbertsdale



Hersham



KwaNonqaba



Little Brak River



Outeniqua Beach



Reebok, Ruiterbos



Southern Cross



Tergniet



Vleesbaai



Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality:

De Rust



Dysselsdorp



Oudtshoorn



Volmoed



The Democratic Alliance and AfriForum have gone to court to challenge the move which also affects the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

