WATCH LIVE: SA scientists identify COVID-19 variant, Mkhize announces

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is briefing the media on the latest developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that South African scientists have identified a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The variant is a version of the COVID-19 virus.

The Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform identified the virus variant after sequencing hundreds of samples of the virus and noticing that this particular variant had been dominating the findings from the samples collected in the past two months.

Clinicians also noted that younger patients with no co-morbidities have been presenting with critical illness.

The minister said that the evidence collated strongly suggested that the current second wave being experienced in South African is being driven by the variant.

