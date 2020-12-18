South Africans need to be water savvy, despite rain – Dept of Water & Sanitation

Some parts of the country have had some good rains.

CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department on Friday said despite the increasing dam levels across seven provinces in the country, residents must use water sparingly.

Some parts of the country have had some good rains.

Dams in Gauteng have reached 96% capacity, while in the Eastern Cape levels have risen to 51% after months of dry conditions in the province.

The Department's Sputnik Ratau, said, “This does not mean that we have to forget that South Africa continues to be a water scarce country. We need to continue to be water savvy.”

Dams in Limpopo and the Western Cape have shown a slight decline of 1% each.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.