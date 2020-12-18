SIU raids Motlasana municipal offices (NW) as part of PPE corruption probe

The SIU is seizing documents computers and other evidence at the Klerksdorp premises.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was in the North West on Friday morning raiding the Matlosana municipal offices as part of its investigation into PPE corruption.

The SIU seized documents, computers and other evidence at the Klerksdorp premises.

It was investigating several officials accused of nepotism who allegedly awarded PPE contracts to friends and family members.

The unit says it received information from whistleblowers and obtained a search and seizure warrant from the courts.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit had demanded an explanation from the municipality but it failed to give one.

“Part of the allegations is that there is a willingness to destroy some of the documents we need and we felt that we needed to come and conduct a search and seizure and get all the documents we will need that will show that the R47 million that was used for PPE purposes was done in a corrupt manner and that’s why we are here.”

