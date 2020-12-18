Former policeman in Nathaniel Julies murder case granted R10,000 bail

This is Voster Netshiongolo’s second approach to the courts after he and his two co-accused were denied bail.

JOHANNESBURG - A policeman in Nathaniel Julies's murder case was on Friday granted bail of R10,000.

It was Voster Netshiongolo’s second approach to the courts after he and his two co-accused were previously denied bail.

Magistrate David Mhango handed down his judgement, saing, “I have therefore come to the conclusion that applicant number three has made out a case on his new facts upon which they can be granted.”

Police officers, Scorpion Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy are accused of killing the 16-year-old down syndrome boy in August and then trying to cover it up.

Netshiongolo has been charged with being an accessory to murder the State believes he was called to the scene after Julies was killed and tampered with the scene.

His lawyers argued his charge did not warrant that he be denied bail.

But the court questioned whether he will tamper with evidence again as he did the first time.

