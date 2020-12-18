Nathaniel Julies’ family frustrated over delays in getting murder trial started

The 16-year-old, who had Downs syndrome, was shot dead during a protest in Eldorado Park in August.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Nathaniel Julies on Friday said it was frustrated by the slow pace of the justice system.

The 16-year-old, who had Downs syndrome, was shot dead during a protest in Eldorado Park in August.

ALSO READ: Family not looking forward to first Christmas without Nathaniel Julies

Julies’ uncle, Cyril Brown, said that the delays in seeing the actual trial come to court had weighed very heavily on the family.

“I walked past the area where he was shot and laying, and it brought back that memory of what happened,” Brown said.

“It’s in our faces constantly, 24/7. When we go to the shop, we have to pass there. When we stand by the gate, we see where he got shot. It’s been very difficult for us as a family to recover from this,” he added.

Police officers, Scorpion Ndyalvane, Vorster Netshiongolo, and Caylene Whiteboy are accused of killing Julies and then trying to cover it up.

Netshiongolo on Friday was granted bail of R10,000 while the other two remain behind bars.

Netshiongolo was charged with being an accessory to murder. The State believes he was called to the scene after Julies was killed and tampered with the scene.

READ: Nathaniel Julies' mom doesn't care who fired fatal shot, wants accused jailed

His lawyers argued that his charge did not warrant that he be denied bail.

Magistrate David Mhango said: “I have therefore come to the conclusion that applicant number three has made out a case on his new facts upon which they can be granted.”

But the court questioned whether he would tamper with evidence again as he did the first time.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.