Masiphumelele fire: Hundreds salvaging belongings amid smouldering debris

It ripped through the area razing more than one thousand homes to the ground on Thursday night.

The blaze ripped through Masiphumelele, burning more than 1,000 homes to the ground on Thursday night. Picture: Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town.
46 minutes ago

MASIPHUMELELE - Hundreds of Masiphumelele residents were on Friday morning trying to salvage what they could following a devastating fire.

It ripped through the area, burning more than 1,000 homes to the ground on Thursday night. The cause of the fire was by almost midday still being probed.

Masiphumelele residents sifting through debris following last night’s blaze that destroyed around 1,000 homes. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

Mayor Dan Plato joined by disaster risk management officials was also at the scene assessing the damage.

He was set to declare a local disaster to free up resources for humanitarian efforts.

No one was injured or killed in the disaster.

Officials called on members of the public to donate essential items, which officials said could be dropped off at the Living Hope Organisation in Masiphumelele.

Ward Councillor Felicity Purchases also said they would declare a local disaster.

"Social development refused to allow us to issue out starter kits going forward and said they will only do it in terms of the Disaster Management Act. So, we are going to declare a disaster for this because there are sufficient homes involved that warrant that sort of intervention."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

