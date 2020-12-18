Masiphumelele fire: Hundreds salvaging belongings amid smouldering debris

It ripped through the area razing more than one thousand homes to the ground on Thursday night.

MASIPHUMELELE - Hundreds of Masiphumelele residents were on Friday morning trying to salvage what they could following a devastating fire.

It ripped through the area, burning more than 1,000 homes to the ground on Thursday night. The cause of the fire was by almost midday still being probed.

#Masiphumelele residents sifting through debris following last nights blaze that destroyed around 1000 homes @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/IvhMZ6U8ra EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2020

Mayor Dan Plato joined by disaster risk management officials was also at the scene assessing the damage.

He was set to declare a local disaster to free up resources for humanitarian efforts.

No one was injured or killed in the disaster.

A disaster. Over 1000 families left to homeless and displaced due to #Masiphumelelefire https://t.co/ZgtXvNAgbT — Lumkani (@LumkaniFire) December 18, 2020

Officials called on members of the public to donate essential items, which officials said could be dropped off at the Living Hope Organisation in Masiphumelele.

Ward Councillor Felicity Purchases also said they would declare a local disaster.

"Social development refused to allow us to issue out starter kits going forward and said they will only do it in terms of the Disaster Management Act. So, we are going to declare a disaster for this because there are sufficient homes involved that warrant that sort of intervention."

Masiphumelele after the fire that left an estimated 5000 people homeless 💔💔💔



📸CTofCT pic.twitter.com/ALQ3tW970V — Veve (@LudidiVelani) December 18, 2020

To donate essential items such as blankets, baby food, nappies, baby milk and non-perishable food to the organisation Living Hope in Masiphumelele. Please contact Living Hope who is coordinating the relief efforts: 082 465 9067https://t.co/3WSRGoSAwS — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) December 17, 2020

