Leaked exam papers: DBE launches security breach probe at Govt Printing Works

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Thursday said an investigation has been launched into a security breach at the Government Printing Works after a second source of the matric exam paper leak was traced to the company.

Last month, one person was arrested in connection with the theft of the Maths Paper 2 exam.

The DBE’s Elijah Mhlanga said investigations were under way to identify who may have been behind the leaking of the Science Paper 2 exam.

“One of the people who work there was taken for an analysis because they are suspected to have been the source of the leak.”

Mhlanga said they were concerned that the security breach involved government printers: “We are in talks with the Government Printing Works and the relevant department, which is the Department of Home Affairs and are looking at the breach that took place.”

Last month, an employee of a Johannesburg-based company contracted to print the 2020 final exam scripts was arrested in connection with the Maths Paper 2 leak.

