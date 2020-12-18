Kouga Municipality heads to court to challenge govt's move to close EC beaches

Kouga Municipality Mayor Horatio Hendricks said that their court bid would be based on the importance of balancing saving lives and livelihoods.

CAPE TOWN - The Kouga Municipality is not satisfied with government's decision to close all beaches in the Eastern Cape.

The municipality is now finalising an urgent application to the Eastern Cape High Court to overturn the move.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of beaches across the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route in the Western Cape until 3 January in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Kouga Municipality Mayor Horatio Hendricks said that their court bid would be based on the importance of balancing saving lives and livelihoods.

"The COVID-19 curve in Kouga has not spiked significantly over the last three weeks which is an encouraging sign and supported by the high percentage of recoveries."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also approached the courts about the decision to shut beaches along the Garden Route during the busy festive period.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.