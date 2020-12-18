Keep your hands clean, Cele warns police offers looking for bribes

The minister warned officials to keep their hands clean as he launched a safety campaign at the Beitbridge Border Post.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday warned police officers against accepting bribes.

The minister warned officials to keep their hands clean as he launched a safety campaign at the Beitbridge Border Post between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The port of entry is one of the busiest in the country.

Cele acknowledged the border was notorious for bribery and corruption.

“The Constitution I’ve read doesn’t say you can be part of crime. It doesn’t say that someone can bribe you and have a clean conscience after that so go and do what the Constitution says.”

