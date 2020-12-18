Grahamstown prison escapees recaptured

The men escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Waainek last weekend, prompting a massive search operation.

CAPE TOWN - Two convicted criminals who escaped from a Grahamstown prison have both been recaptured.

The men escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Waainek last weekend, prompting a massive search operation.

It's alleged that the pair climbed an inner wall and an outer fence to escape.

One of the men were apprehended in Transit Camp in Joza shortly after the daring escape and his accomplice was tracked down later and cornered at a residence where police say he fired several shots at them to try to evade re-arrest.

Officers returned fire, injuring the man before he was captured.

Another man was subsequently taken into custody as well, for having harboured the escapee.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.