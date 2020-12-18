Fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele, leaving hundreds displaced

With just a week until Christmas, residents are sifting through what’s left of their homes trying to salvage what remains of their belongings.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people have been left destitute following a fire in Masiphumelele.

The blaze tore through the community on Thursday, burning around 1,000 homes to the ground.

Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said no one has been injured: “The fire was extinguished at around about 1am this morning and crews continue to monitor the area.”

PICTURES: A massive fire has broken out in Masiphumelele near Ocean View. Raging winds are adding fuel to the flames. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. https://t.co/5rbP5kwlxd — Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) December 17, 2020

The National Department of Human Settlements has drastically reduced housing funding to all provinces due to the Governments weak financial situation. The City continues to call for conditional grants not to be cut and for other solutions to be found, said Councillor Booi. City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 17, 2020

To donate essential items such as blankets, baby food, nappies, baby milk and non-perishable food to the organisation Living Hope in Masiphumelele. Please contact Living Hope who is coordinating the relief efforts: 082 465 9067https://t.co/3WSRGoSAwS — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) December 17, 2020

Officials are calling on members of the public to donate essential items, which can be dropped off at the Living Hope Organisation in Masiphumelele.

