Eskom cuts power in Soweto, the Vaal

The power utility said it was trying to prevent network overloading in high density communities in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday cut power to thousands of households in Soweto and the Vaal.

The so called "load reduction" kicked in at 5am and the utility said it would restore electricity at 9am.

The power utility said it was trying to prevent network overloading in high density communities in Gauteng.

It called on affected customers not to report the outage.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.