'Don't be a mampara, stay safe', Solidarity Fund urges COVID-19 second wave

JOHANNESBURG - Do the right and keep sanitising, wearing a mask and social distancing, especially as the COVID-19 second wave hits amid the festive season.

This is the message from the Solidarity Fund as new cases continue to soar daily in South Africa. It has launched its 'Don't be a Mampara' campaign to put the message across.

"The festive season is now officially the second wave season, when the virus takes advantage of negligence, complacency and the pandemic fatigue felt by all South Africans. It is more important than ever that South Africans continue to practice responsible behaviours to slow the spread of coronavirus," the fund said.

"Although the economy, out of necessity, has opened up, the pandemic is still a part of our lives, and one that will be so for some time."

The fund has also urged people to stay away from large social gatherings.

“It is human nature that we are going to let our guard down as the holidays begin,” said Wendy Tlou, the Solidarity Fund’s behavioural change pillar executive head, “but we are appealing to and reminding everyone to keep up with the basics to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The Solidarity Fund campaign is launching on Friday across all media, with the hashtag #UnityInAction.

