DA seeks court action against Cele for blocking TV commercial shoot

The police minister instructed a city-authorised film crew to halt their work while assessing compliance to COVID-19 rules on Camps Bay beach earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) MPs on Thursday said Minister Bheki Cele has operated outside the scope of his powers by blocking a TV commercial shoot.

Following the incident, the City of Cape Town also pushed ahead with court action to interdict Cele from interfering.

City officials said seven other film shoots had been granted permits to work on several beaches over the coming days.

The DA’s Andrew Whitfield said they would be filing a complaint with Parliament's ethics committee.

“He is not legally empowered to issue such instructions; he is a politician in government and we will become a banana republic quickly if every politician could issue instructions to members of the police or members of our armed services.”

Cele has noted the party’s decision.

