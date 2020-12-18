CT opera singer releases song to pay tribute to health workers in COVID-19 fight

Northpine’s 26-year-old Brittany Smith is one of many artists in the country who’ve been affected by the national COVID-19 lockdown introduced by government earlier this year.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town Opera soprano has had to adjust to pursuing her passion during the time of a global pandemic.

But she still manages to wow the crowds with her emotive vocal range and comply with the regulations.

Smith was introduced to classical music while at Rhenish Girls High in 2011.

After seeing a Cape Town Opera production of Georges Bizet’s Carmen, Brittany was hooked.

“For me, besides the fact that people could sing without the mics and over the orchestra in such a large venue, for me, it was when the gypsies did their dances on the tables and everybody was having a ball of a time and I just thought to myself: 'Oh my word, imagine I could to this.'”

She graduated from UCT in 2016 with a music degree in Opera Studies and started carving out her impressive repertoire.

When the national lockdown was, however, introduced in March, Brittany had to adjust to the new norm: “It was particularly tough because I mean we live when we’re on stage, it’s how we show people who we really are and I told my mom I felt like I was falling into a depression, because part of who I am was disappearing and no one cared…that’s how we felt, no one cares about the artists.”

Following strict COVID-19 protocols, Smith still performs for the Cape Town Opera as well as at private functions.

“The fact that I can do this is such a big blessing, especially in this time of the pandemic.”

She recently released a song, along with cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Wilhelm Lichtenberg, paying tribute to health workers who bear the brunt, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at the coalface.

