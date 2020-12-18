CoCT, Police Ministery reach out of court settlement over film shoots

Earlier this week, during an oversight visit to Camps Bay beach, Police Minister Bheki Cele shut down a film shoot, saying it wasn't allowed under the new COVID-19 regulations.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town and the Police Ministry has reached an out of court settlement over film shoots.

Earlier this week, during an oversight visit to Camps Bay beach, Police Minister Bheki Cele shut down a film shoot, saying it wasn't allowed under the new COVID-19 regulations.

READ: Cele urges beachgoers to follow COVID-19 rules if they want beaches to remain open

The city disagreed with his understanding of the regulations, saying that film shoots did not equate with beach parties or other events and were conducted in line with the regulations allowing businesses.

They went to court to pursue the matter and on Friday afternoon reached an out-of-court settlement that prohibits SAPS from interfering with film shoots if the city has issued a permit.

ALSO READ: Cele calls on officers to defend SA’s borders over festive season

At the same time, Cele has warned the Western Cape that it's not above the law when it comes to the new regulations.

Cele said that anyone had the right to go to court but the regulations were in place to save lives.

"The only thing that I can say of the Western Cape is that people there are human beings too, they must be treated and protected that way. They have no right whatsoever to be above the law. I'm told that they are going to court, then that's what they should do but these regulations are very clear."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.