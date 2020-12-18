Cele: WC govt not above law, COVID-19 regulations

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of operating outside the scope of his powers after he blocked a TV commercial shoot.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned the Western Cape government that it was not above the law and the new COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Cele of operating outside the scope of his powers by blocking a TV commercial shoot.

Cele instructed a city-authorised film crew to halt their work earlier this week.

The City of Cape Town has now taken legal action to stop the minister from interfering.

Cele said that anyone had the right to go to court but the regulations were in place to save lives.

