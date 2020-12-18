Bhisho High Court hands life sentence to Peddie man for rape, assault & arson

Sibusiso Woji was sentenced in the Bhisho High Court this week for attempted rape, rape, kidnapping, assault and arson.

CAPE TOWN - A man who terrorised a Peddie community will be spending life in prison.

Sibusiso Woji was sentenced in the Bhisho High Court this week for attempted rape, rape, kidnapping, assault and arson.

The crimes were perpetrated in February.

Woji broke into a man's home and forced him to accompany him.

When they arrived at the home of a 19- year-old woman, Woji assaulted the man and abducted the youth. He later raped her.

The young woman was rescued after police were alerted but Woji managed to flee.

The next day, he accosted another woman and forced her to accompany him to go and look for the rape survivor he attacked the day before.

When he didn't find her, he torched the house where he sexually assaulted her. Later, he raped the 41-year-old woman.

He was eventually cornered and arrested.

The prosecutor, Advocate Nocwaka Blorweni-Tokota, said: “I worked with a dedicated detective, Constable Hlekani from Peddie FCS who worked tirelessly and ensured that the accused is brought to book. With the help of our Court Preparation Officer, Ms Phelisa Matinise who assisted all the victims in this case to compile convincing victim impact statements, I managed to convince the court to impose the sentences as prescribed by the Minimum sentence Act 105 of 1997”.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.