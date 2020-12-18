ANC to reconnect with citizens in build up to January 8 celebrations

But it will be an event with a difference in keeping with the fierce second wave of COVID-19 infections that is gripping the nation.

JOHANNESBURG - With local government elections just months away, the African National Congress (ANC) will forge ahead with its 8 January statement and anniversary celebrations.

But it will be an event with a difference in keeping with the fierce second wave of COVID-19 infections that is gripping the nation.

ALSO READ: ANC to limit main January 8 celebrations to just 100 people

The 8 January statement is a platform for the party to take stock of its gains and set new targets for the year.

The governing party, which has been suffering major losses at the polls, on Friday said that it would reach out to traditional leaders in Limpopo province where the main events are expected to be held and reconnect with citizens.

The 8 January celebrations, which are planned from 5 January 2021, will see ANC national executive committee (NEC) members criss-cross the country to address events that will be held in every province.

Although physical attendance would be limited to 100 people, many more will follow proceedings on that weekend virtually.

WATCH: Only 100 people will be allowed to attend ANC’s January 8 celebration

While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the toning down of the otherwise major events, the cash-strapped ANC will also save on funds, with deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte saying that they would also test if the model could be used in the future.

“It’s quite a huge task and it will be the first time that we attempt to do anything like that. Let’s hope that we get it right,” Duarte said.

However, the events have already drawn the ANC criticism, with many questioning whether the party could practically limit the number of attendees as the second wave of the pandemic continued to cause havoc.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.