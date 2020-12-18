3 killed, 7 injured after truck and taxi collide near Sasolburg

ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring on Friday said children were among the injured.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people were killed and seven others injured on Friday morning in a crash between Sasolburg and Vereeniging.

It is understood that a taxi and a truck collided on the R59.

ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring said that children were among the injured.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 03h45 to find the taxi on its side on the side of the road while the truck was found parked a short distance away. On closer inspection, medics found one adult lying inside the taxi while several other people, including five children, were lying around the taxi,” Meiring said in a statement.

He added: “Medics assessed the patients and found that three adults had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

“On the assessment of the other patients, it was found that two adults and five children had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated and thereafter transported to Sasolburg Provincial Hospital for further care.”

In a separate incident in Heidelberg on Friday morning, two people were killed when a truck and a taxi collided.

Six others sustained injuries.

