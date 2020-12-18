20°C / 22°C
2 killed, 6 injured in collision on Heidelberg N3 Highway

It’s understood a truck crashed into a stationary minibus and then caught fire.

While firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, paramedics treated the injured on the scene. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two people were killed and six others injured in a collision on the N3 highway in Heidelberg on Friday morning.

It’s understood a truck crashed into a stationary minibus and then caught fire. Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

While firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, paramedics treated the injured on the scene.

ER24's spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “At approximately 5:50 am, ER24 arrived on the scene to find the provincial and fire services already on attendance. A large truck and a minibus were found on the scene. Two men were found to have succumbed to their injuries while six others sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

