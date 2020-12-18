184 more people die after contracting COVID-19 in SA

These latest fatalities confirmed overnight to bring the country's death toll to 24,011.

These latest fatalities confirmed overnight bring the country's death toll to 24,011.

The Health Department said it also picked up 9,126 new infections over the past 24 hours.

They've pushed the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to just under 893,000.

Gauteng still accounts for the biggest portion of these infections, followed by the Western Cape and then the Eastern Cape.

So far, over 780,000 people have recuperated.

