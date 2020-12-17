Wits University refunds students for some services not used in 2020

These include refunds for accommodation, catered student meals and other fees for the 2020 academic calendar.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University has agreed to a fee reduction for a number of services not used by students due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These include refunds for accommodation, catered student meals and other fees for the 2020 academic calendar.

The university's Shirona Patel said the processing of credits has already commenced.

“We’re committed to doing all we can to assist students and families while keeping the university sustainable. We hope these refunds will go somewhere towards alleviating the pressure felt by students and their families.”

Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka said this was a victory for students.

“We’ve started our position in a statement and in various media platforms to say, we as the SRC are calling for a fee reduction for 2020 academic year. We want to state that we’ve won this argument.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.