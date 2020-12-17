Here’s why there are more early debit orders this Dec than previous years

FNB was one of the first providers to be met with criticism ahead of the festive season, when clients received debit notifications by SMS.

JOHANNESBURG – Ke Dezemba boss! A phrase South Africans use to signal the beginning of the festive season. That means public holidays, partying, being with family and friends and obviously spending money.

But how do you spend money if you don’t have it because of debit orders that went off earlier than expected?

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler noted that more companies than usual are debiting accounts early this year.

This is because so many more consumers’ finances are in a dire state due to the devastating circumstances of the year 2020.

The consumer journalist said: “Some debit orders went off as early as last Friday - the 11th of December.”

FNB was one of the first providers to be met with criticism ahead of the festive season, when clients received debit notifications by SMS.

Capitec and Nedbank have also confirmed an early debit campaign.

Kuben Gounden, CEO of FNB Retail Collections, said: “The intention of an early debit order is to help customers manage their money by paying their usual instalment as soon as they get their December salary.”

If you have debit order agreements with various companies, there’s a good chance that some of them will take their money from your bank account before the month-end date.

“It’s been going on for a number of years but not all credit providers do it. However, this year, more of them are doing it and even earlier because so many of their client base burn through their salaries within days.” Knowler added.

For more, listen to the audio below:

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)