‘That's ill-disciplined’: Magashule slams leaking of integrity commission report

Leave ANC processes to the ANC – that is the gospel according to the party’s secretary general when asked about his future as the engine of the governing party.

PARYS - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said those who leaked the integrity commission report recommending that he steps aside immediately were ill-disciplined.

Magashule told journalists at the side-lines of an event discussing the scourge of gender-based violence with young men in his hometown of Parys, in the Free State, that he would not step down.

His fate is set to be discussed by the ANC’s national executive committee next year.

The integrity commission recommended that he step down – but that should he refuse to do so, the NEC must suspend him until his criminal matter has been resolved.

Magashule is facing charges relating to corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Magashule picked Parys to make his first public appearance since the integrity commission’s report was leaked.

While he said very little, he told journalists there was a court application seeking to access details of his meeting with the commission.

He also slammed the leaking of the report.

“That is ill-disciplined. I don’t know how it was leaked and I’m sure that is left to the organisation to decide.”

Magashule argued that the public, which has often expressed outrage over corruption, understood ANC processes unlike the media.

“The tempo and pace of the ANC must never be determined by the media; the ANC must deal with its process as an organisation and as a liberation movement”

He said he was willing to debate the contents of the report in the ANC NEC while in the meantime asking for the matter to be left to the party’s officials.

