Ramaphosa calls on men to change their behaviour & stop GBV

Ramaphosa says the country must reject all forms of chauvinism and patriarchy and men must be involved in this struggle.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country could not achieve reconciliation as long as women lived in fear of gender-based violence.

In his virtual Reconciliation Day message on Wednesday, he made a call for men to change their behavior and lead the fight against the abuse and killing of women and children.

“We must stand firm in our rejection of all forms of violence against women and children. We cannot achieve reconciliation for as long as the women of our country, who constitute half of our population, live in fear of gender-based violence.”

“Because it is men who are the perpetrators we should be ashamed that women are afraid of being in the company of unfamiliar men or being followed home by men or being beaten up, harassed, abused, raped, or even killed by men.”

The president says it is men - not women - who must change their behaviour and everyone must play a part in supporting survivors of gender based violence.

