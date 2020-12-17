Public Protector’s office celebrates Chapter 9 institution’s first clean audit

It is the first bit of good news Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has had in a while after numerous bruising court defeats and parliament’s decision to formally investigate whether she is fit to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector’s office is celebrating its first clean audit in its 25-year history.



On Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed it is pursuing a criminal case against her on charges of perjury.

They stem from a court judgment that found she had lied under oath about meetings with former President Jacob Zuma related to her report on the apartheid-era loan by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to Bankorp.

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe patted the organisation on the back over its track record but has yet to respond to the criminal case.

“It is for the first time in the Public Protector South Africa’s (PPSA) 25-year history that the institution’s financial statements have been found by the Auditor-General South Africa to be free of material misstatements and to have no material findings on performance reporting or non-compliance with legislation,” Segalwe said in a statement.



“The closest the PPSA came to this prestigious audit outcome in recent years was in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years when the institution received back-to-back unqualified audits with findings,” he added.

