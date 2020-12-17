Motshekga thanks parents for trusting the dept with pupils amid pandemic

She is also giving details on other matter affecting the basic education sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday thanked parents for trusting the department with their children and sending them back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister gave a briefing on how schooling has progressed under the national lockdown, as well as the readiness for the next academic year.

More than 1,000 teachers - and other education department staff - are among the thousands of South Africans who died after contracting the coronavirus.

Motshekga said 2020 had been a very difficult year for the education system.

“At this point, I also want to acknowledge the fact that during those difficult times we lost almost 1,493 teachers. We also lost a number of our workers, we lost a number of district officials and we also lost one of our colleagues – the MEC for Education in the Northern Cape Mac Jack”.

WATCH: Motshekga briefs the nation on schools' state of readiness