Mokonyane apologises to Manuel over Umgeni Water allegations

At the time, she alleged that Manuel had written a letter to her weighing on the affairs of the board, and that he had tried to influence the appointment of directors.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has on Wednesday apologised to former finance minister Trevor Manuel for statements she made on television in 2017.

More than three years after she wrongly accused the former finance minister of trying to manipulate board appointments at the Umgeni Water board and two months after a court imposed deadline to retract the statement, Mokonyane has finally withdrawn her remarks.

The statements were made during an interview on the television programme _The Justice Factor _when Mokonyane was minister of water and sanitation.

He then took her to court.

In a formal retraction letter, Mokonyane said her comments were incorrect and she said she sincerely apologised to Manuel.

"I hereby unconditionally issue a retraction of the statements made during the aforesaid interview."

