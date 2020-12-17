Mkhwebane’s office shifts focus away from her perjury charges

The complaint was made by Accountability Now back in 2017 and the National Prosecuting Authority has now confirmed that Mkhwebane has been served with summons.

JOHANNESBURG - While Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office boasts about achieving a clean audit for the first time in 25 years, it's not yet said anything about the criminal case against her.

Mkhwebane is facing three counts of perjury; she's accused of lying under oath about meetings with former President Jacob Zuma regarding the report on the South African Reserve Bank and Bankorp - now known as Absa.

The complaint was made by Accountability Now back in 2017 and the National Prosecuting Authority has now confirmed that Mkhwebane has been served with summons.

She has to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 21 January 2020.

ALSO READ: Mkhwebane, accused of perjury, to appear in court in Jan

On Thursday morning, Mkhwebane and her office are focusing their attention on their financial achievements.

Her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “Out of the 15,245 matter that the public entrusted this office with during the year under review, the institution was able to finalise about 11,643. We continue to see municipalities and departments of home affairs, labour and justice and the South African police Service accounting for a lion’s share of all of those complains.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.