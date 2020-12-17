'You will be arrested & not released': Mbalula urges motorists to be responsible

Hoot for life - our new road safety initiative from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday urged South Africans to be responsible and make an extra effort to be safe on the roads this festive season.

Mbalula launched his department’s road safety initiative “hoot for life” in Soweto.

The minister called on motorists to briefly hoot their vehicle horns at midday every day until the end of the year.

He said citizens should be responsible for their own lives and not rely on law enforcement authorities to remind them to stay safe.

“Those who go out of the way, we’ve got an appointment with you. You will be arrested and not be released,” Mbalula said. “And if you drive an unroadworthy vehicle, it will be impounded.”

