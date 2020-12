EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results for Lotto draw of Wednesday, 16 December 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 01, 02, 29, 33, 36, 50 B: 22

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 04, 15, 24, 28, 34 B: 20

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 16, 18, 29, 36, 40 B: 49

