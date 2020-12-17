Gifts from Guptas & power trips - Norma Mngoma's allegations on Malusi Gigaba

In an interview with eNCA, Mngoma, who is still in the process of divorcing her husband of six years, told of frequent visits to the home of the controversial Gupta family.

JOHANNESBURG - Norma Mngoma on Thursday made some contentious allegations about her estranged husband, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

In an interview with eNCA, Mngoma, who is still in the process of divorcing her husband of six years, told of alleged frequent visits to the home of the controversial Gupta family - who is at the centre of allegations of state capture - where they also allegedly received many gifts and favours. Mngoma also said the bestowals were not officially declared to Parliament as Members of Parliament should have done.

Mngoma alleged that the pair would visit the compound, where she would be made to sit in one room while Gigaba sat with the Guptas in a separate room. She said they were always made to leave their cellphones at the door upon entry into the home.

Questions have been raised about Mngoma's timing around the allegations. Gigaba filed a police report that saw her charged with assault and malicious damage to property. That case was in October postponed to January 2021. She maintained that she didn't know anything about wrongdoing between Gigaba and the Guptas, and was merely present.

"I found him there with the Guptas... I didn't know what was wrong, what was right. I only knew what was wrong when the media start now putting pressure...

"It was like, we visit, sometimes we get gifts or sometimes; they give him things...," she said.

When asked to give an estimate of how many times they may have visited the Guptas, she said it was "frequent" while he was at the Department of Public Enterprises (he was minister from March 2017 to April 2018), and that sometimes someone who represented the Guptas would come to their home to drop off gifts. She also said they often left the home with bags she thought contained money, which he would use to pay to sustain his lifestyle.

Gigaba has consistently denied taking money from the Guptas, and these allegations tell a different tale.

Earlier this year, Gigaba said he would apply to cross-examine a witness who testified at the Zondo Commission that he had received money from the controversial Gutpa family.

The man, known as “witness three” told the commission that Gigaba would visit the Gutpa residence where he collected bags of cash and bought tailored suits with the money.

Witness three said he was a driver for Gigaba during his term as public enterprises minister. He said the former minister told him not to record the trips to Saxonwold.

In a statement, Gigaba strongly denied that he did anything unlawful.

She said she was asked a few times by Gigaba to use spousal privilege in the case that she was arrested or questioned by anyone. Spousal privilege is a right invoked when a spouse does not want to implicate their partners or themselves in criminal acts.

Gigaba was found fraudulent by Parliament in his process to give the Guptas early naturlisation in South Africa while he was Home Affairs minster. The parliamentary portfolio committee also wanted the Guptas to be criminally charged.

Mngoma also went into details about her marriage and private life with the minister, including allegations that he was addicted to pornography and had many extra-marital affairs.

GIGABA BREAKS TWO-YEAR TWITTER SILENCE

After two years of silence on Twitter, Gigaba seems to have broken his hiatus just hours before the interview aired to rubbish iy and whatever Mngoma would be saying, going as far as alluding to her being an askari.

"To Whom It May Concern

Please note that I shall not be commenting on any aspect of the Moja Love TV audition which will be airing on eNCA at 18h00, tonight.

My energy is exclusively reserved for my fight with the askaris who are the de facto puppet masters." [sic]

