Firefighters battling Camps Bay blaze

Table Mountain National Park and 'Working on Fire' are helping with firefighting efforts.

A Working on Fire helicopter demonstrates how it collects water in the Table Mountain National Park area to put out a fire on 26 February 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
A Working on Fire helicopter demonstrates how it collects water in the Table Mountain National Park area to put out a fire on 26 February 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town firefighters were on Thursday afternoon battling a blaze on the mountain slopes near Camps Bay.

The fire was raging between Bakovern and Camps Bay - above Victoria Road.

Table Mountain National Park and 'Working on Fire' helped with firefighting efforts.

The City of Cape Town's fire spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said, “Currently there are approximately eight firefighting appliances with a total of 45 staff members on scene. Two choppers are also water bombing the area. No property is in danger at this stage.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

