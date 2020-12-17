Firefighters battling Camps Bay blaze

Table Mountain National Park and 'Working on Fire' are helping with firefighting efforts.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town firefighters were on Thursday afternoon battling a blaze on the mountain slopes near Camps Bay.

The fire was raging between Bakovern and Camps Bay - above Victoria Road.

Fire on the slopes of Table Mountain near Camps Bay @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/DI5AiRY7ho — Mathias Eick (@MatEick) December 17, 2020

Big fire in Camps Bay around Oudekraal Road area, near the Pipe Track. It’s jumped all the way down to the Coastal Road now, most likely closed. 🔥



Fire engines are on the scene, try and keep the area clear please. In this wind it has quickly become a wildfire! 🚒 pic.twitter.com/klSkzXg7Np — Dylan Moore (@MrCPT) December 17, 2020

Table Mountain National Park and 'Working on Fire' helped with firefighting efforts.

The City of Cape Town's fire spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said, “Currently there are approximately eight firefighting appliances with a total of 45 staff members on scene. Two choppers are also water bombing the area. No property is in danger at this stage.”

Camps Bay roads have been closed as firefighters continue to deal with the raging fire that's broken out in the quaint Cape suburb. https://t.co/YLXlXORxWO. — Swisher Post (@SwisherPost) December 17, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.