Firefighters battling Camps Bay blaze
Table Mountain National Park and 'Working on Fire' are helping with firefighting efforts.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town firefighters were on Thursday afternoon battling a blaze on the mountain slopes near Camps Bay.
The fire was raging between Bakovern and Camps Bay - above Victoria Road.
Fire on the slopes of Table Mountain near Camps Bay @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/DI5AiRY7ho— Mathias Eick (@MatEick) December 17, 2020
Big fire in Camps Bay around Oudekraal Road area, near the Pipe Track. It’s jumped all the way down to the Coastal Road now, most likely closed. 🔥— Dylan Moore (@MrCPT) December 17, 2020
Fire engines are on the scene, try and keep the area clear please. In this wind it has quickly become a wildfire! 🚒 pic.twitter.com/klSkzXg7Np
Right now: Fire in Camps Bay#CampsBay #FireForce pic.twitter.com/rADuP17eWC— Barbara (@Antsinourpantst) December 17, 2020
#fire Camps Bay fire raging out of control. Fire fighters are battling in strong winds to contain fire.. @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK @News24 @CityofCT @CityofCTAlerts pic.twitter.com/b3ry0CMJzn— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) December 17, 2020
The City of Cape Town's fire spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said, “Currently there are approximately eight firefighting appliances with a total of 45 staff members on scene. Two choppers are also water bombing the area. No property is in danger at this stage.”
Camps Bay roads have been closed as firefighters continue to deal with the raging fire that's broken out in the quaint Cape suburb. https://t.co/YLXlXORxWO.— Swisher Post (@SwisherPost) December 17, 2020