EWN Weather Watch: A warm Friday forecast for GP, WC & KZN

Your Friday EWN Weather Watch.

Picture: Pixabay.com
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast partly cloudy and warm conditions for most parts of Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The weather service also issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as Matzikama municipality in the Western Cape.

GAUTENG

The province will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Johannesburg will see a high of 25°C, Pretoria 27°C, and Hammanskraal 28°C.

WESTERN CAPE

Expect morning fog patches along the west coast, but it will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast from the afternoon.

Cape Town can expect a high of 26°C, George 23°C, and Beaufort West will be hot at 34°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Morning fog patches over the interior are forecast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Durban will see a high of 27°C, Richard’s Bay 29°C, and Newcastle 31°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

