COVID-19: SA's new infections breach 10,000 mark

The health ministry said the country's positivity rate currently stood at 21%; this far exceeds the ideal rate of 10%.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has once again breached the 10,000 mark when it comes to daily infections.

These latest cases published on Wednesday have pushed the known number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 883,687.

Another 166 people have also died after contracting the virus, pushing the national death toll to 23,827.

So far, over 774,000 people have recovered.

