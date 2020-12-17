Corruption case against former cop Ngobeni, Panday, co-accused postponed to 2021

One of the accused on Thursday failed to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The high-profile corruption case involving Durban businessperson Thoshan Panday, two former cops, and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni on Thursday was postponed to next year for a pre-trial hearing.

One of the four accused, Ashwin Narainpershad, in the case did not appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday due to COVID-19 rules. They are facing multiple charges including fraud and corruption linked to a dubious tender issue.

It is alleged that South African Police Service (SAPS) tender processes were manipulated to ensure that Panday irregularly received R47 million during the 2010 World Cup.

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate’s spokesperson, Sindisiwe Twala, said racketeering charges were added.

“The trio appeared for the third time in the corruption case which involves the supply of KZN police accommodation during the 2010 Soccer World Cup. The fourth accused, Ashwin Narainpershad, failed to appear because he was observing COVID-19 protocols. A warrant for his arrest was issued but stayed pending his next appearance in February,” Twala said.

The matter was expected to be heard again in February.

