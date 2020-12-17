CoCT applies for interdict barring Cele from shutting down beach film crews

This after the minister instructed a TV commercial production that was working at Camps Bay beach on Wednesday to be shut down.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) was on Thursday seeking a High Court interdict barring Police Minister Bheki Cele from interfering with film shoot permits issued by the municipality.

Cele said the shoot was not in compliance with COVID-19 regulations regarding activities allowed at beaches.

The CoCT said after filming was halted on Wednesday, police informed the production company they could continue working on Thursday.

But when crew members arrived at the location in the morning, they were again told Cele had put a stop to the production.

The CoCT had authorised filming from Wednesday until Saturday, under its Film By-law.

Officials said they were seeking relief in court as seven other film shoots at beaches over the next two days were given the green light.

Cele said the permit shown by the production company to the South African Police Service (SAPS) officials was against regulations outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding beaches.

