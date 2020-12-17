Cele to report back to coronavirus council after visiting CT beaches

The minister has raised the alarm over what he describes as 'the reckless behaviour exhibited by some bathers on Cape Town’s beaches'.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has raised the alarm over what he describes as the reckless behaviour exhibited by some bathers on Cape Town’s beaches.

Cele visited a number of beaches on Wednesday in Cape Town along with police officials and other law enforcement to check if beachgoers are sticking to health safety regulations.

Dozens of people went to their favourite Cape Town seaside spots to enjoy the sunny weather on the public holiday.

At Camps Bay, a City Disaster Risk Management official uses a loudhailer to keep coronavirus mitigating measures top of mind: “You’re expected to wear a mask in a public space, you are reminded to keep social distancing. Please wear your mask, which should cover your nose and mouth.”

Cele said many people wore masks and practiced social distancing, but later in the day as crowds grew bigger, some failed to keep up with measures introduced to keep coronavirus infections at bay.

“The country’s first Reconciliation Day under lockdown level 1 on our beaches was less busy than usual. Those that came out to swim, many did wear their masks and practiced social distancing. However, as the day progressed, the numbers increased and in some beaches, there was a total disregard of the health protocols which is worrying.”

He said he would report his observations to the National Coronavirus Command Council.

“If it’s going to give us trouble from the beginning, we have to go back and say please do what other provinces have done.”

Cele reiterated the importance of the public honouring these measures, to avoid the closure of beaches due to non-compliance.

All beaches that are open to the public can be accessed from 9 am until 6 pm.

