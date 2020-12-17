Cele calls on officers to defend SA’s borders over festive season

The minister on Thursday monitored adherence to COVID-19 regulations at the Beitbridge border post at Musina in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on law enforcement officials at various ports of entry in South Africa to intensify border control.

ALSO READ: 'You will be arrested & not released': Mbalula urges motorists to be responsible

The minister on Thursday monitored adherence to COVID-19 regulations at the Beitbridge border post at Musina in Limpopo.

In the past few weeks, police have intercepted illegal goods including vehicles being transported over the border, while the port of entry was hit with long delays and accusations of bribes and corruption.

Cele made a direct call to officers to defend the law and South Africa’s borders over the festive season.

“Where you move around and you find an illegal shebeen, shut it down. Once it’s clear with you that it’s illegal, shut it down,” Cele said.

READ: Law enforcement to conduct spot checks at roadblocks this festive season

Beitbridge is one of the busiest border posts on the continent, with hundreds of large trucks and commuters crossing every day.

Launching the border post safety campaign, Cele said with thousands of people expected to move between the border during the December period, it is important for officers to uphold the law and COVID-19 regulations

“Your job is to protect and prevent, but South Africans must learn to behave. But extra care from yourselves is expected, but citizens should not break the law,” he said.

Cele said there would be additional law enforcement officials deployed to the border, which has been a site of widespread criticism due to its pores fences.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.