Will soldiers be deployed to Garden Route?

With the COVID-19 infection rate surging in the hotspot, the Disaster Management Centre said the district urgently needed more hands on deck.

CAPE TOWN - The Garden Route District Municipality is expecting an answer on Wednesday on whether soldiers will be deployed to the area.

More than 150 police officers are either self-isolating or in quarantine.

Numbers continue to rise in the hotspot where over 22,000 cases have been recorded so far.

Head of Disaster Management Gerhard Otto said to ensure residents complied with basic hygiene practices and social distancing regulations, the area needed more boots on the ground.

He said their workload had increased significantly now that more stringent measures had been imposed to try and curb the spread of the virus in the area.

They're hoping the presence of the army will force residents take matters more seriously.

“Our health agencies are under pressure and we want to have space in our ICUs.”

The district was officially declared a hotspot because of the increase in infection numbers an as such, it's subject to harsher regulations.

