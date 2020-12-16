Truck drivers want road freight bargaining council board to recuse itself

The group has handed a memorandum of demands to the council in Johannesburg on Tuesday - its major gripe remains the employment of foreign nationals in this country.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cargo Transport Drivers Association has called on the board of the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry to step down.

Tensions have been rising in the industry for weeks now with dozens of trucks being set alight and looted.

The group has accused the bargaining council of failing them by allowing foreign nationals to take over their industry.

They want the board to recuse itself.

“The employment of foreign nationals in the industry has compromised a lot of South African jobs for cheap labour and exploitation purposes.”

