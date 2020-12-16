Taxi violence continues in CT despite talks between govt, industry leaders

When police responded to reports of a shooting in Delft on Monday evening, they found three bodies lying in the road.

CAPE TOWN - It seems ongoing engagements between the taxi industry with the Western Cape government is doing little to stem the tide of taxi violence in the City of Cape Town.

On Monday evening, three people were killed in Delft - one them a taxi owner.

They believe this is the latest incident in 92 taxi-related murders recorded this year alone in the province.

The police's Novela Potelwa said the police's taxi task team was investigating this week's incident.

“They are probing a shooting incident that left three men dead in delft believed to be linked to conflict in the taxi industry.”

At the same time, police are still investigating the murder of five people at the Nyanga Terminus last month.

They were members of taxi association Cata.

In a separate incident, six people were wounded when armed men opened fire at the Cape Town station deck. They were linked to Codeta, another taxi association.

Arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

