Romania court overturns ban on gender studies

BUCHAREST - Romania's Constitutional Court on Wednesday struck down a legal amendment banning gender studies, which caused uproar among rights groups and universities when it was passed by parliament in June.

"The Court found by majority vote that the amendment to the national education law is unconstitutional," the judges said in a statement.

The amendment banned "activities propagating theories and opinions on gender identity according to which gender is a separate concept from biological sex".

Critics said the law would have opened the way for "thought police" and would have a negative impact on academic freedom, drawing parallels with neighbouring Hungary where a similar measure was passed in 2018.

President Klaus Iohannis, who brought the court challenge, had deemed the law "contrary to several constitutional principles, including the equality of citizens before the law and access to education".

"The constitutional court stopped a serious attack against democracy and freedom of thought", the LGBT rights group Accept said in a statement.

In September, several Romanian and foreign universities, supported by nearly 900 professors and researchers, had for their part urged the Court to overturn the ban, calling it an "attack on university autonomy".

Romania decriminalised homosexuality in 2001.

In 2018 a referendum was held to restrict the definition of marriage to exclude same-sex unions but failed after turnout fell below the 30% threshold needed for it to be valid.

Same-sex couples are not allowed to marry or enter into civil partnerships in Romania.

In neighbouring Hungary the nationalist and socially conservative government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban passed a fresh batch of anti-LGBT measures on Tuesday, including a law that effectively bars same-sex couples from adopting children.

