NW ANC calls on mayor charged with alleged rape of 2 minors to step aside

Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality Mayor Mpho Pilane handed himself to the police earlier this week after he allegedly sexually assaulted and raped two minors at his guest house in Delareyville.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress’ (ANC) interim provincial committee (IPC) in the North West has requested that the mayor of Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality, Mpho Pilane, step aside following charges of rape levelled against him.

Pilane was charged on two counts of sexual assault, rape, and abduction and was later granted bail of R1,000 by the Delareyville Magistrates Court.

IPC spokesperson Kenny Morolong said they had directed the 36-year-old to voluntarily step aside from the position of the mayor to safeguard the ANC’s credibility and integrity.

“We have noted these reports with disappointment and shock. And the IPC consequently decided that comrade Mpho Pilane will have to voluntarily step aside as the mayor given the gravity of the allegations against him. But also given the fact that the national conference of the ANC expressed itself quite explicitly on matters related to the integrity and credibility of the ANC,” Morolong said.



This is the latest rape case levelled against an ANC member.

In November, the party in Mpumalanga rescinded its decision to reinstate a former MEC facing rape charges back into its provincial executive committee as he faces allegations of raping his two daughters.

