Magashule: ANC NEC will deal with recommendations of integrity committee report

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, speaking to journalists in his hometown of Parys on Wednesday, refused to discuss the merits of the report. He also refused to say if he would step down.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Wednesday broke his silence following the leaking of an integrity commission report recommending that he should step aside.

Magashule, speaking to journalists in his hometown of Parys in the Free State, refused to discuss the merits of the report. He also refused to say if he would step down.

The report compiled by integrity commission chairperson George Mashamba also advices the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to suspend him if he resists stepping down.

Magashule was charged and is out on bail for fraud, money laundering, and corruption.

He said he had not stepped aside and would leave it to the ANC to determine.

“There is a process by the NEC of the ANC, which is the second-highest decision-making body after the national conference. And I think the integrity commission was doing its work. Let’s leave the matter to the NEC,” Magashule said.

