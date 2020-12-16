Magashule allies defend him after ‘leaked’ integrity commission report

ANC members known to support the secretary general have criticised the commission claiming it's attempting to influence the party's outcomes on the contentious issue.

JOHANNESBURG - While the African National Congress (ANC) complains that the leaking of the integrity commission's report into Ace Magashule has caused a communication crisis, his allies claim the breach was deliberate.

ANC members known to support the secretary general have criticised the commission claiming it's attempting to influence the party's outcomes on the contentious issue.

The commission - which met with Magashule on Saturday off the back of his Bloemfontein court appearance has recommended that he step aside with immediate effect.

He is currently out on bail while facing criminal charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

Magashule’s supporters have been vocal about their disapproval of the leaked report from the ANC integrity commission and its contents.

Peace and security chair Tony Yengeni took to Twitter claiming George Mashamaba, the commission’s chair, directly emailed the report to the national executive committee members - labelling this as an extraordinary precedence.



Others like Kebby Maphatsoe questioned the quick turnaround, arguing that the outcome had already been determined even before Saturday’s meeting.

Carl Niehaus – another well-known Magashule ally – released a statement complaining about the leak and claiming there was a set agenda.

He’s accused the integrity commission of trying to force the hands of the different structures of the ANC meant to deal with the report.

“It is not only disingenuous, it is in fact totally uncomradely to behave this way. It indicates a factional approach.”

Mashamba has refused to discuss the claims, saying if there were issues, party members knew where to go.

